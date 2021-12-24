As London hospital data approaches a critical trigger level, the fate of Covid-19 restrictions after Christmas hangs in the balance.

After Christmas, Covid-19 restrictions hang in the balance as London hospital data approaches a critical trigger level.

Although data on the severity of Omicron has reassured No 10 officials, hospital admissions are now on the rise across the country.

After the key metric of London hospital admissions approached the level seen as a trigger for action in England, new Covid-19 restrictions appear to be in the balance.

The number of people admitted to hospitals with coronavirus is increasing, but not at the same rate as the daily case count.

Ministers have not ruled out enacting tougher measures next week, in time for New Year’s Eve, though recalling Parliament in time for a vote on new rules for England may prove difficult.

Another 386 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital on December 22, the most recent day covered by the figures, according to data published on Friday in London, the epicenter of the Omicron wave.

As I previously reported, government officials and their scientific advisers estimated that 400 admissions per day by Christmas Eve would necessitate new action to reduce cases.

The fact that Omicron causes milder illness on average than the Delta strain has reassured No 10.

“The data was extremely positive,” a source said, “but we’re not counting our chickens just yet.”

The wave began a few weeks ago, so hospital data is only now being received.”

Ministers are hesitant to make any further announcements during the Christmas and New Year holidays, when the majority of the country is on vacation.

“What we are trying to do is give as much certainty as we can in a situation that is inherently uncertain,” a senior official told me.

For the first time since early December, the number of people admitted to hospitals in the UK has surpassed 1,000 per day, indicating that the rise in cases is now feeding through to hospitalizations.

However, even as admissions have increased, occupancy of mechanical ventilation beds has barely increased, suggesting that Omicron may be less likely to make patients seriously ill.

“Infections have been concentrated in younger age groups to date,” the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) concluded at a meeting on Thursday.

