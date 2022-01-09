As London infections slow, Omicron rates in the north of England are ‘extremely concerning.’

As London infections slow, the North of England is seeing’most concerning’ Omicron rates.

It comes after the North West Ambulance Service announced that it would be backed up by 150 military personnel due to “extreme pressure” on its staff.

According to a government scientist, the Omicron variant is most prevalent in the North East and North West of England.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that cases in London were “slowing down,” but that it would take a fortnight to see if the trend continued.

Dr. Tildesley said that most other places were at least two weeks behind the capital in terms of the Omicron Covid outbreak.

“In terms of epidemic profile, most other parts of the country are about two to three weeks behind where London is,” he told Times Radio.

“The North East and North West are particularly concerning – hospital admissions in those two regions are increasing; also, the Midlands, where I live, is a little concerning, so it is a worry.”

Due to Omicron’s impact on staffing, several hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, and North West Ambulance Service said on Friday that it has been under “extreme pressure” with absences of up to 25%.

Around 150 military personnel have been dispatched to assist the service, with training starting on January 11th.

Despite Omicron’s negative impact on staffing levels, Dr. Tildesley believes its epidemiological properties offer some hope.

“On the bright side, so it’s not all doom and gloom,” he said, “what we are seeing from hospital admissions is that stays in hospital do appear to be on average shorter, which is good news, and symptoms appear to be a little bit milder, so this is what we are seeing consistently with the Omicron variant.”

Because of Omicron’s unique characteristics, Dr. Tildesley hypothesized that this variant could make Covid-19 endemic, similar to the common cold.

“In the future, you may see the emergence of a new, less severe variant, and in the long run, Covid becomes endemic, and you have a less severe version.”

It’s a lot like a common cold.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

North of England seeing ‘most concerning’ Omicron rates as London infections slow