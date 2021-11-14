As long as Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane are out, this is how Liverpool might line up against Arsenal.

Jordan Henderson has been forced to withdraw from the England squad, causing Liverpool yet another injury scare during the international break.

On Friday evening, Henderson scored for the Three Lions against Albania, as Gareth Southgate’s side thrashed the Albanians.

Henderson, on the other hand, has withdrawn from the match against San Marino due to an injury suffered on Friday evening.

But Henderson isn’t the only Liverpool player who has been ruled out, as Sadio Mane has been forced to leave the field with a limp for Senegal.

In addition, if both players are unavailable next weekend, Daily Star Sport is speculating on how Liverpool might line up against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will likely start Alisson in goal, with Loris Karius and Adrian putting up little resistance.

Klopp’s defense is expected to include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool’s usually stalwart defense hasn’t looked as solid this season, conceding 11 goals in their first 11 games.

Klopp, on the other hand, will rely on his old faith to defeat Mikel Arteta.

Henderson scored a goal against Albania, but he was injured (Photo: REUTERS).

Without his captain, Klopp’s midfield will be difficult to manage.

Fаbinho will be the first name on his teаmsheet, and the Reds frequently play as well as the Brazilian can break up play and control the midfield.

In the midfield three, Thiago and Curtis Jones should be ahead of him.

Thiаgo has struggled for gаme time due to injuries this season, but with more minutes under his belt, Thiаgo will only get better.

Jones has been the season’s biggest surprise, thanks to his outstanding performances for the Reds.

Over the weekend, Mane limped away as well (Getty Images).

