As long as restrictions are in place, pub and restaurant owners in Wales fear closures and job losses.

As long as restrictions are in place, pub and restaurant owners in Wales are warning of business closures and job losses.

The Welsh government’s £120 million support package, according to nightlife business owners, is insufficient to keep the entire sector afloat.

As the country remains on Alert Level 2, pub and restaurant owners in Wales continue to lose customers and fear for their businesses.

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to protect England on Friday and defended Wales’ restrictions, which include the Rule of Six and social distancing for hospitality venues.

“The one country that stands out as not taking action to protect its population is England,” he said, adding that restrictions in Wales would not be eased for the time being.

Publicans and restaurateurs said they understand the NHS must be taken into account, but warned that people near the Welsh border who are visiting England to enjoy unrestricted nights out should be warned.

Others claim that public confidence has been severely shaken, and that a return to table service in bars and restaurants, as well as the closure of nightclubs, has resulted in a significant drop in business.

“I think the restrictions here are a little too tight,” James Sommerin, the owner of Home in Penarth, said.

“New Year’s Eve was a f****** disaster because everyone’s confidence was shot.

We went from a completely full restaurant to a half-full one.

“We had a great night nonetheless, and we’re grateful to have been given the opportunity to perform.”

We’re going to keep moving forward.

We need to know when we’ll be able to trade normally again because we’re currently being hit financially – again.”

While Mr Sommerin does not “like the idea of vaccine passports,” he believes they may be “the only option right now” if they allow pubs and restaurants to operate freely.

Others in the industry agreed that regulations should be eased.

Bruno Nunes, who owns a number of nightclubs, restaurants, and bars in Swansea and Cardiff, believes the Welsh government’s £120 million support package is insufficient to keep the entire industry afloat.

“The damage caused by the closure of nightclubs and restrictions in the hospitality industry is severe,” Mr Nunes told ITV News, “and will be met with a wave of job losses and looming bankruptcies in businesses that have suffered the most since the beginning of the pandemic.”

“I could be entitled to £90,000 in total from my own business.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Pub and restaurant owners in Wales warn of business closures and job losses as restrictions remain