As millions defy the regime by filing complaints, China censors Friends to remove lesbian jokes as part of a crackdown on ‘immoral content.’

As millions defy the regime and file complaints, China censors Friends to remove lesbian jokes as part of a crackdown on ‘immoral content.’

As part of a crackdown on ‘immoral content,’ China has censored Friends, removing lesbian jokes and sexually suggestive punchlines, causing outrage among millions.

Chinese streaming services moved to overwrite the original episodes, angering fans of the popular TV comedy.

Following the success of the Friends: The Reunion episode, streaming services such as Bilibili, Tencent, Youku, Sohu, and iQiyi began airing the show in China on February 11.

However, parts of the plot involving same-sex relationships have been altered.

Scenes from the first episode, in which Ross asks Joey if he knew his ex-wife, Carol Willock, was a lesbian, were reportedly cut.

Carol leaves Ross for Susan Bunch in the series, but the plot has been changed.

According to local insiders, other sexually suggestive conversations were also edited out.

Ross was debating the advantages of men and women with his friends when he said females can have “multiple orgasms” in one episode that aired on Sohu.

With the original dialogue, the subtitle in the most recent version has been changed to “women have endless gossips.”

Viewers were outraged that the originals had been censored, so they took to social media to vent their frustrations.

On the microblogging website Weibo, disgruntled viewers used the hashtag (hashtag)FriendsCensored.

The hashtag received over 54 million hits today, but it was taken down within hours.

According to CNN, the platform stated that the subject was no longer being shown “due to relevant laws and regulations.”

“Not only does it ignore women’s sexual desire and enjoyment, but it also reinforces the gender stereotype of women,” one Weibo user said.

China has been cracking down on television and film to ensure that content that exaggerates “societal evils” is under control.

According to new guidelines released in 2016, media depicting gay relationships, homosexuality, extramarital affairs, one-night stands, and underage love is prohibited.

The content was described as “vulgar, immoral, and unhealthy” in the eight-page document.

