As millions of people return home for the holidays, traffic jams and train cancellations abound.

Despite advice to socially distance yourself where possible, trains were expected to be extremely busy due to the number of cancelled services.

Millions of people have clogged Britain’s road and rail networks as they rush to see relatives for the holidays.

“The biggest Christmas getaway in five years,” experts predicted, “including a frantic festive Friday on Christmas Eve.”

The AA estimates that 17.8 million cars will be on UK roads on Friday, as commuters compete for road space with drivers making Christmas Eve journeys or last-minute trips to buy presents.

According to the RAC and traffic information provider Inrix, the worst queues were expected on the A303 and A36 in Wiltshire, with “severe” congestion reported on the M6 near Birmingham early in the day.

“We understand that this festive period will be of huge importance to so many, and the AA is on hand not only to support those who get into trouble while traveling, but also to help drivers plan and prepare as best they can,” said Edmund King, AA president.

“We recommend drivers set off earlier or leave their journeys until later in the day to avoid any queues – especially if they are covering a significant distance,” said RAC breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis.

Meanwhile, train passengers are experiencing delays due to Covid-related absences, which have resulted in cancellations across the country, as well as strike action by CrossCountry drivers and conductors, which has halted service on several key routes.

The company said trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, Derby and Nottingham, Leicester and Stansted Airport, Cheltenham Spa and Cardiff Central, Newton Abbot and Paignton, and Plymouth and Penzance will not run on Friday.

Between Edinburgh and Plymouth, Manchester Piccadilly and Bournemouth, and Birmingham New Street and Leicester, there is a “limited service.”

LNER, CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Northern, ScotRail, Southern, Thameslink, and TransPennine Express are among those affected by train service cancellations due to pandemic-related staff shortages.

“This dispute is about a systematic attempt by Cross Country to undermine the role of the Senior Conductors and Train Managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs,” said Mick Lynch of the rail union RMT.

,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Transport chaos as millions head home for Christmas, with heavy traffic and cancelled trains