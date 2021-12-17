As millions of people return home for the holidays, train operators have warned of cancellations due to a lack of staff.

As millions of people return home for the holidays, train operators are warning of cancellations due to staff shortages.

Rail companies are dealing with an increase in staff absences as a result of Covid-19, which could cause more travel disruption over the Christmas period.

Passengers planning to travel across the United Kingdom this Christmas are being warned that staff shortages are wreaking havoc on rail companies, resulting in last-minute cancellations starting today.

One company has already issued a warning to passengers, stating that it may be forced to cancel services at short notice.

Others told me that in the coming weeks, there would be a lot of disruption.

Due to the last-minute cancellations, train services that do run may be even busier than usual, raising concerns about the spread of Omicron over the holiday season, with modelling from the UK Health Security Agency this week estimating that around a million people will be forced to self-isolate on Christmas Day.

It comes as motoring organizations have warned that this year’s Christmas vacation will be the busiest in five years, with traffic jams on highways across the country.

Avanti West Coast, which operates long-distance rail services between London, the West Midlands, North West England, North Wales, and Scotland, said it was contacting passengers about expected last-minute cancellations now so they wouldn’t be caught off guard on the day of their trip.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is resulting in some staff shortages,” an Avanti West Coast spokesperson told me.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our schedule as full as possible, but there may be some last-minute cancellations.”

“Wherever possible, we will notify customers in advance of cancellations, but customers should double-check before traveling.”

“In the event that your service is canceled, your ticket will be valid on another service.”

“We have removed all peak restrictions over the Christmas period to support customers and spread demand.”

It isn’t the only rail company fighting to keep its full service afloat in the face of rising Covid cases.

ScotRail reported that a higher number of employees were absent because they had tested positive for the virus or were self-isolating due to close contact.

According to the most recent figures from Thursday, 156 ScotRail employees were absent for Covid-related reasons, with 43 of them being train drivers.

The company employs about 5,200 people, including 1,060 train drivers.

The effects of staff absences have already been felt.

