As ministers await Christmas data on Omicron, Boris Johnson is expected to postpone a decision on Covid restrictions.
On Wednesday, a formal review of the current rules is due, but the most likely outcome is that nothing will change.
Boris Johnson is set to postpone any further Covid-19 restrictions due to concerns about how hospitals are dealing with the current outbreak and the potential effects of Christmas mixing.
For the first time since before Christmas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Cabinet ministers this week.
The number of coronavirus patients in England’s hospitals has nearly doubled since they last met.
When Parliament returns from recess on Wednesday, the Government has committed to conducting a review of the current Covid rules in England.
However, I understand that any changes – whether repealing Plan B or imposing tougher restrictions similar to those in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland – are currently considered unlikely by ministers.
“We are cautiously optimistic for the time being,” a source said, “but things could change in a single day.”
The number of Covid-19 patients has reached its highest level since February, and health minister Ed Argar predicted that the figure would continue to rise for at least another two weeks.
Officials, on the other hand, have been surprised that the number of people who require ventilation has barely increased.
They’re watching to see if this changes as a result of more older people contracting coronavirus during the holiday season, when intergenerational socialization is at its peak.
“We don’t think the data supports that at the moment,” Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay told Sky News when asked if tougher rules were needed.
Of course, we keep the data under review, but Plan B has resulted in significant behavior change.” He went on to say that booster vaccine uptake would help avoid new measures.
“We need calm, cool heads,” Mr Argar said on Times Radio.
We need to look at the data and do everything we can to avoid any restrictions,” he said, adding that “hospitalization numbers may continue to rise for a while longer” as a result of more over-60s becoming infected, but that it was unclear whether patients with the Omicron variant spend less time in the hospital.
What are the PM’s options?
England currently has significantly laxer Covid-19 rules than the rest of the UK, with all the other nations bringing in a suite of new measures immediately after Christmas.
If Boris Johnson does end up tightening England’s regime, one obvious move would be to mirror the restrictions imposed elsewhere.
Nightclubs have been closed altogether in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with other hospitality settings having to offer table service only. Scotland and Wales have also restricted the size of crowds allowed at sports matches, concerts and similar mass gatherings.
In Wales and Northern Ireland, the “rule of six” has been reintroduced at cafes, restaurants and pubs, limiting the number of people able to meet in these venues.
No part of the UK has brought back curbs on how many individuals can mingle in a private home, due to concerns that dictating how people act behind closed doors is an unnecessary limitation on their freedom.
Scientific advisers such as Sir Patrick Vallance have warned Mr Johnson that introducing new rules later could mean they have to be more stringent, raising the prospect that England could end up with stricter measures than the rest of the UK if the data do take a turn for the worse.