As more countries legalize cannabis, activists in the UK are urging the government to consider’sensible’ reforms.

As more countries legalize cannabis, campaigners in the UK are urging the government to consider’sensible’ reforms.
Experts in the field of drug policy say the government’s new drug strategy simply regurgitates ‘tough on drugs’ rhetoric, despite evidence that drug use is increasing rather than decreasing.
One of a drug charity’s 14 “principles” for guiding the UK’s “inevitable” move toward deregulation is to remove criminal and civil sanctions on cannabis use and possession, as well as to set up cooperative distribution models.
A proposal exploring equity and social justice initiatives within UK cannabis reform proposed allowing home cultivation of cannabis, similar to those who homebrew beer or wine, as well as “automatic expungement” of previous cannabis-related convictions.
The report, titled ‘Regulating Right, Repairing Wrongs,’ called for cannabis “social club” models to be incorporated into any new regulatory system, similar to those used in Malta, which legalized cannabis last month.
According to the proposals put forward by Release, the UK’s national centre of expertise on drugs and drugs law, tax revenue would be invested in communities that have been “over-policed and over-criminalized” and used to support harm-reduction interventions and treatment initiatives.
Dr. Laura Garius, Release’s policy lead, said that countries around the world are “progressing with drug law reform,” while the UK lags behind.
“Despite unprecedented movement restrictions and border closures as a result of the pandemic, the drug market remained remarkably stable, and indications are that drug use is increasing, rather than decreasing,” she said.
“Despite the Home Office’s own research concluding that the estimated £1.6 billion spent on drug law enforcement each year has no impact on drug use levels, the UK Government’s new drug strategy regurgitated a ‘tough on drugs’ rhetoric.”
A new strategy is required.”
“We know that when these principles aren’t front and center, people continue to be punished for cannabis use, and the harms caused by the war on cannabis aren’t rectified,” Steve Rolles, senior policy analyst at Transform Drug Policy Foundation, added.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), cannabis has been the most commonly used drug in England and Wales since the end of 1995.
In the year leading up to March 2020, 8% of adults aged 16 to 59 (roughly 2.6 million) reported using it.
The use of drugs during the pandemic has yet to be revealed.
Every year, drug users spend £9.4 billion on illegal narcotics, with about £2 billion spent on cannabis — more than powder.
Cannabis and the law
Cannabis is controlled as a Class B drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. (It was reclassified from a Class C drug in January 2009.) As a street drug it mainly comes in three forms: herbal cannabis, such as grass, weed or marijuana, is identified as the dried leaves of the plant.
Skunk is a potent form of herbal and consists of just the buds of the plant. It contains elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive agent that produces a high sensation. Meanwhile hash (hashish or resin) takes the form of a black or brown lump and is seldom seen in the UK.
It is illegal to possess, grow, distribute or sell cannabis unless individuals or companies hold a Home Office licence. The maximum sentence for cannabis possession is five years and a fine or both. Those convicted of possession with intent to supply face up to 14 years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both. The same maximum sentence applies for production and cultivation.
The number of cannabis offences increased 22 per cent between 2019/20 and 2020/21, ONS figures show. However, the overall number of convictions has fallen 17 per cent over the past decade.
Medicinal cannabis has been legal in the UK since 1 November 2018 but it is only available to patients by prescription from a specialist doctor.
For more information visit drugwise.org.uk/cannabis