As more information about the Omicron coronavirus variant leaks out, the world becomes more jittery.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The coronavirus’s omicron variant threw the world off kilter Wednesday, as reports of infections linked to the mutant strain surfaced in more parts of the world, and one official said the wait for more information on the virus’s dangers felt like “an eternity.”

At the same time, the dominant delta variant continued to unsettle nations, particularly in Europe, where many are still dealing with an outbreak of infections and hospitalizations, and some are considering making vaccinations mandatory.

Much about omicron remains unknown, including how contagious it is and whether it can be protected against vaccines.

However, governments have rushed to impose restrictions in the hopes of keeping it out — moves that appear to be increasingly futile as the first known cases in West Africa and the Gulf region emerged on Wednesday.

Japan reported an omicron case in a man who came from Peru via Qatar, illustrating the increasingly complex web of contagion.

“The amount of mutations worries us,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that it would take “two to three weeks” to fully understand what omicron could unleash on the world.

“In normal times, this would be a brief period.

“It feels like an eternity during a pandemic,” she said.

Worry and uncertainty about the new variant, as well as the sometimes haphazard imposition of restrictions, brought back memories of the pandemic’s early days, as did the familiar realization that the virus had outpaced efforts to contain it once more.

The World Health Organization was alerted to omicron last week by South African researchers, but it’s unclear when or where the variant first appeared, though it’s clear it was circulating in Europe before the alert.

Nigeria initially pushed back the timeline even further, claiming that the variant was discovered in samples collected in October, but later clarified that the cases were discovered in visitors who arrived in the country within the last week.

Regardless, the cases were the first in West Africa, with Saudi Arabia reporting the first for a Gulf country, just a day after Brazil reported the first in Latin America.

Many countries have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa, with some going even further….

