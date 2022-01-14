As more lockdown parties at Downing Street are revealed, pressure on Boris Johnson grows.

Opposition parties and Conservative MPs have called for Prime Minister David Cameron to resign over boozy parties at Number 10.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, was slammed again on Friday after two more boozy parties at Downing Street last year.

The parties, one of which took place on the eve of the Queen’s husband’s funeral in April 2020, have added to the pressure Johnson is already under from the opposition, his own party’s backbenchers, and the general public.

An exclusive report from The Telegraph revealed the parties.

“Downing Street staff drank alcohol until the early hours of the morning at two leaving events the night before Prince Philip’s socially distant funeral,” according to the newspaper.

Because of the prince’s death, the country was in mourning on April 16, 2021, and flags on government buildings flew half-mast.

Because of the pandemic restrictions, Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing a face mask and socially isolating herself from the rest of her family at the funeral of her 74-year-old husband at Windsor Castle.

According to the daily, eyewitnesses “alleged that excessive alcohol was consumed while guests danced.”

“According to one source, the gatherings lasted until well after midnight.”

James Slack, the prime minister’s former director of communications, “made a farewell speech” at one of the events, according to a spokeswoman for the prime minister.

Slack apologized on Friday for the party’s “anger and hurt.”

“I wish to express my sincere regret for the anger and hurt caused,” he said.

This incident should not have taken place at the time it did.

I apologize profusely and accept full responsibility.”

More parties at Downing Street were revealed during the COVID-19 lockdown, putting even more pressure on Johnson, who apologized for attending one in May 2020.

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP who has backed Johnson in his efforts to deliver Brexit, said on Friday that the prime minister should resign, joining a number of other politicians, including Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

“I’ll always be grateful for what Boris has accomplished, and his legacy should now be cemented by a dignified exit from politics,” he tweeted.