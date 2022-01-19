As most restrictions are lifted, life in Scotland will be different in ten ways.

As data suggests, Scotland has passed the peak of the omicron wave, the First Minister announced this week that a number of restrictions will be eased.

The majority of the covid restrictions in Scotland will be lifted next week, according to confirmation.

After a set of rules and guidelines were put in place at the end of 2021 in an attempt to control the spread of the omicron variant, life will be very different.

Now that data suggests we’ve passed peak, restrictions on pubs, nightclubs, concerts, and theaters will be lifted.

The First Minister warned that cases are still ‘extremely high,’ but she believes the country has turned the corner on the omicron wave, according to the Daily Record.

She mentioned the impact of mitigations and vaccinations on this trend.

“All of this makes a difference,” she said, “and is the reason we’ve been able to begin lifting restrictions and look forward to a much better spring and summer.”

From next week, life in Scotland will be very different.

Sturgeon said last week that expanding the covid passport to include more venues would be discussed.

The cabinet, however, chose not to extend it after a “difficult decision.”

Vaccination certificates must currently be displayed in the following places:

Late-night establishments with music that serve alcohol between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. and have a designated area for customers to danceIndoor events (unseated) for 500 or more peopleOutdoor events (unseated) for 4,000 or more peopleAny event with 10,000 or more people

The Scottish Government advises people to limit indoor meetings to three households before and after Christmas.

Now, with guidance, the month of January will come to a close on Monday, January 24.

The First Minister continues to advise Scots to keep gatherings small until the end of the month and to take lateral flow tests on a regular basis, particularly before meeting up with others.

Limits on crowds indoors were imposed on Boxing Day, bringing theaters and concerts to a halt.

The limit of 200 people seated and 100 people standing will be lifted on Monday.

Nightclubs will close exactly four weeks after they were told to.

