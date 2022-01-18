As MPs plot, rumours abound in Westminster, but for the time being, things are stuck in limbo.

Nobody knows how much danger Boris Johnson is in, and when we will find out remains unknown.

It’s surreal to be covering politics in the Palace of Westminster at the moment.

On the one hand, there is a lot of drama brewing: the Prime Minister could be forced out of office as soon as this week in a spectacular act of political self-destruction.

On the other hand, isn’t everyday life almost… boring?

When it comes to Boris Johnson’s situation, solid facts are hard to come by.

We know that a party was held in Downing Street in May 2020, which violated the lockdown rules in effect at the time, but it’s unclear how much the Prime Minister knew about it.

We know that employees have had drinks after work on several other occasions, which may or may not have been legal.

It’s difficult to decipher anything else.

Sue Gray is the only one who knows what’s in her report and when it’ll be released.

Sir Graham Brady, the Tory backbencher in charge, is the only one who knows how many letters he has received from colleagues demanding a vote of no confidence.

Rumors abound.

The letter threshold is about to be crossed! No, only a few letters have been received so far!

In five minutes on Tuesday, two respected backbenchers told me that Mr Johnson’s future is secure for the time being, and then that he is on the verge of total collapse.

If you ask No 10, you will get, well, nothing.

“I’m sure you guys know more about what’s going on than we do,” a source joked.

Things will move forward at some point, and it may be quickly.

If Ms Gray’s investigation finds that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament, he will be forced to resign.

He will be ousted – eventually – if the Tories’ poll numbers remain as bad as they are now.

However, with a leader who is badly wounded but still alive, this strange limbo could last a long time.

