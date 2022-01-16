Gary Lineker and Armando Iannucci support the BBC, while Nadine Dorries is accused of slashing the licence fee to save the Prime Minister.

As its stars spoke out against plans to abolish the license fee, one BBC insider said the Government was ‘throwing us under the bus to distract from the PM’s difficulties.’

After the Culture Secretary announced that the BBC licence fee would be abolished in 2027 and the broadcaster’s funding would be frozen for the next two years, BBC officials accused Nadine Dorries of sacrificing the broadcaster to save Boris Johnson’s premiership.

As Ms Dorries announced a review to examine alternative methods of funding the BBC, including a Netflix-style subscription, celebrities such as Gary Lineker rallied to its defense.

The government is considering replacing the charge with a household levy, according to my understanding.

The system, which is used in Germany to support broadcasting, would allow ministers to exempt the poorest families from paying license fees, eliminating the need to pursue license fee evaders through the courts.

Ms Dorries intends to keep the fee for a color license flat at £159 until April 2024, which will result in a significant real-terms cut to the corporation’s funding.

The Government will have the opportunity to replace the mandatory charge entirely under a new Royal Charter set to be enacted in 2027.

Ministers argue that a mandatory BBC fee is unnecessary because millions of households subscribe to streaming alternatives.

“This licence fee announcement will be the last,” said Ms Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s closest Cabinet allies and a longtime BBC critic.

The days of bailiffs knocking on doors and threatening the elderly with prison sentences are long gone.

“Now is the time to talk about and debate new ways to fund, support, and sell great British content,” says the author.

According to BBC insiders, the freeze will cost the corporation £1 billion in revenue, making it more difficult to produce popular shows like Line of Duty.

Services may close, and jobs in news and programming may be lost as well.

According to reports, the freeze is part of “Operation Red Meat,” a series of eye-catching plans aimed at swaying the Tory backbenchers who will decide the prime minister’s fate.

Conservative MPs have accused the BBC of covering Mr Johnson’s party scandals in an excessive and “biased” manner.

“The BBC employs tens of thousands of people from all walks of life,” Gary Lineker said on Twitter.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

