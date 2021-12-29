Nicola Sturgeon said it all when nearly 16,000 covid cases were reported in Scotland in just 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon said it all when nearly 16,000 covid cases were recorded in Scotland in just 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon said it all when she said that nearly 16,000 covid cases were recorded in Scotland in 24 hours.

Despite the fact that the number of cases has increased since the outbreak began, there was some good news – and amid PCR and LFT issues, the First Minister issued an update for key workers who can’t afford to wait for test results.

Today (December 29), Nicola Sturgeon addressed the current covid situation at Holyrood, with cases expected to peak between mid-January and February.

Despite the fact that people are encouraged to take covid tests on a regular basis, many people are unable to order or book LFTs or PCR tests.

Due to an increase in Omicron cases in Scotland, residents in Glasgow have told Glasgow Live that they are unable to schedule any type of PCR tests today.

Despite difficulties obtaining LFTs from local pharmacies in England, Scotland appears to be handling the situation well.

In recent weeks, there have been complaints about PCR result wait times; however, National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch apologized and stated on Good Morning Scotland that wait times should have returned to normal yesterday.

Aside from the covid testing issues, there are reports that Scots will travel south of the border to England to ring in the New Year due to the closure of nightclubs in Scotland for at least three weeks.

Traveling for New Year’s would be the “wrong course of action,” according to Deputy First Minister John Swinney, and would go against the “spirit” of the Scottish Government’s regulations, despite the fact that there are no rules prohibiting it.

But, more importantly, what did Nicola Surgeon say in her speech today, and are there any new rules?

There were 2015,849%20positive%20cases%20reported%20the%20day%20before,%20accounting%20for%2028.9%%20of%20all%20tests%20performed.

Covid has infected 679 people, up from 679 the day before.

Today, 36 people are in critical care, down from 37 the day before.

Sadly, three more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths under the daily definition to 9,836.

“The much higher test positivity in recent days may be explained in part by people being more selective about when they go for a test over the Christmas period,” the First Minister explained.

……………………

A quick rundown of Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]