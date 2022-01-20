As nerves fray in the face of an invasion threat, Ukrainians near the Russian border consider ‘where to run in a carpet bombing.’

Residents report panic attacks in Ukraine, especially in the regions closest to Russia and Belarus.

On Wednesday at 2.45 p.m., a loud siren wailed in Kharkiv.

Residents of the city on the Russian border were familiar with the sound, which is supposed to signal a bombing.

Although it was only a drill this time, peace in Ukraine, particularly in the regions bordering Russia and Belarus, appears to be fragile.

The news from around the world warns of a massive Russian offensive against Ukraine.

Senior US officials have stated that war could start “at any time.”

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine to express support while also warning that Russia had “plans in place to increase the force even more, at very short notice.”

Millions of people on the ground are planning how to stay safe and evacuate their families if the war escalates into a massacre.

“The majority of people have no idea where to flee in the event of a real carpet bombing; there is no public knowledge about shelters,” Natalia Kurdukova, the founder of Kharkiv’s Nakipelo media, told me.

People’s health deteriorates when they are constantly threatened.

Sergei Bezborodko, a 34-year-old designer from Chernihiv, less than 100 kilometers from the Russian and Belarusian borders, couldn’t sleep and was having panic attacks until he went to a psychologist for help.

“I learned to live without thinking of wolves, wolves, Putin’s coming!” he told me earlier this week. “I built an environmental company; we collect garbage around Chernihiv, recycle it, and turn it into art objects.”

Both countries plan to hold major military exercises in Belarus from early next month until February 20th, involving Russian fighter jets and advanced air defense systems.

Olga Palkova-Svirchevska was a credit expert at a Chernihiv bank when the conflict in Donbas broke out in 2014.

She left her job to help soldiers with medicine, food, and ammunition as a military volunteer.

“Every Chernihiv resident knows tanks will be here in less than 15 minutes, both main bridges across the Desna river will be blown up to stop Russian tanks on their way to Kyiv,” she said.

Ms Palkova-Svirchevskas described the fear of a nearly eight-year conflict with Russia-backed military forces, which has claimed the lives of over 12,000 people.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

