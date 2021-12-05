As Nicola Sturgeon prepares to make a statement in parliament, here are the most recent covid case numbers from Glasgow.

As Nicola Sturgeon prepares to make a statement in parliament, the latest covid case numbers have been released.

On Tuesday, the First Minister will speak to MSPs at Holyrood about the rising number of new Omicron variant cases in Scotland, which is causing concern.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to make a strong statement in the Scottish Parliament.

She’ll be briefing MSPs on the latest case numbers as the vaccine booster program is stepped up across the country in response to the new Omicron variant’s concerns.

Today, the Scottish Government announced that 2,067 new cases of the virus had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours, with one new death.

Meanwhile, positive test rates in Glasgow have remained relatively stable, with 265 positive tests per 100,000 people, well below the national average of 335.

The lowest levels were reported in Carmyle and Mount Vernon South, Knightswood West, Parkhead East and Braidfauld North, and Sighthill, with so few new cases that the number could not be recorded.

The government confirmed a new surge in Omicron cases on Friday, revealing that some have been linked to a Steps concert at Glasgow Hydro last month.

“The number of Omicron cases now being reported in Scotland is rising, and cases are no longer all linked to a single event, but to a variety of sources, including a Steps concert at the Hydro on November 22,” the First Minister explained.

This supports our hypothesis that this variant is now being passed down through the Scottish community.

“Given the nature of transmission, we expect to see a significant increase in cases in the coming days.”

But, while we learn more about the new variant’s impact, health protection teams are continuing to work through contact tracing, isolation, and testing to slow the spread as much as possible.

“Ministers are also keeping a close eye on the situation on a daily basis.”