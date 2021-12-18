As Nicola Sturgeon prepares to make the Omicron statement, Glasgow covid cases are on the rise.

As Nicola Sturgeon prepares to make the Omicron statement, there is an increase in Glasgow covid cases.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, the First Minister of Scotland will speak to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament, amid concerns that the new variant has already taken hold across the country.

On Tuesday afternoon, the First Minister is expected to make a statement in the Scottish Parliament, amid growing concern about the spread of infection across the country.

With less than two weeks until Christmas, 34 neighborhoods across the city are now reporting over 400 new cases per week.

Infection levels are high throughout the city, with the worst outbreaks occurring in Drumchapel North and South.

Last week, the north had a 7-day rate of 775.2 per 100,000, while the south had a rate of 668.8.

Easterhouse East, Drumry East and West, Barmalloch, and Carmunnock North are among the worst-affected areas in Glasgow City, with a high number of cases.

A significant number of cases have been reported in Summerston Central and West, Baillieston East, Toryglen and Oatlands, and Blairdardie East, Battlefield, Dowanhill, and Ibrox.

Yesterday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney acknowledged that Scotland was facing a “very serious threat,” but insisted that imposing restrictions that would hinder business and people was “the last thing” the government wanted to do.

However, he warned on the Andrew Marr Show that the perception that Omicron is a mild variant of covid is irrelevant, warning: “If the cases rise exponentially, as we fear and as our modeling has suggested might be the case, as we fear and as our modeling has suggested might be the case.”

“The problem we have here, as the First Minister pointed out in her media briefing on Friday, is that even if there is a small level of hospitalization of a very, very large number of infections in our society, it will overwhelm our NHS.”

“And that, my friends, is the harsh reality.”

Mr Swinney refused to comment on possible new restrictions for the hospitality industry, but did say: “In the space of a week, Omicron has gone from 2% to 18% of cases.”

“In comparison to earlier, the doubling rate is just over two days.”

