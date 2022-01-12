What the vaccine passport scheme could be used for, as Nicola Sturgeon warns of changes.

What the vaccine passport scheme could be used for, as Nicola Sturgeon warns of potential changes.

What could the vaccine passport scheme be used for, as Nicola Sturgeon warns of changes?

The First Minister warned in a statement released Tuesday that as restrictions are lifted, the covid certification could be expanded to include more venues in the coming weeks.

As covid restrictions are lifted, the vaccine passport program may be expanded to include additional locations.

The First Minister stated in her statement that expanding the scope of the certification to include other venues is “necessary.”

Nightclubs, standing-room-only indoor events with more than 500 people, standing-room-only outdoor events with more than 4,000 people, and any event with more than 100,000 people in attendance now require proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow result.

If the second dose was given more than four months ago, a booster will be required for passport purposes starting Monday.

In her statement, Nicola Sturgeon made no mention of which venues might be added to the scheme in the future.

Scotland could follow other parts of the UK’s lead and implement the measures in cinemas, theaters, and concert halls, as Wales has done.

A certificate is required to enter all licensed hospitality establishments in Northern Ireland, including ‘bring your own’ alcohol venues, cinemas, theaters, and conference halls.

“It will be necessary to consider again whether extending the scope of Covid certification to other venues might be a necessary protection as we lift these other protective measures,” the First Minister said on Tuesday.

“To be clear, no decisions have been made on this yet, and it will take time to think about.”

But I want to make it clear to Parliament today that we feel obligated to think about it.”

Later, Deputy First Minister John Swinney stated that the Scottish Government is considering a “range of scenarios,” but that it is too soon to say where the vaccine certification scheme will be expanded.

It’s possible that a decision will be made next week.

“Having a very high level of vaccinated individuals and individuals testing on negative in lateral flow devices attending particular events would obviously provide greater assurance for members of the public and for the overall management of the pandemic,” he added.

“It would send a positive message to the broader public health agenda, as well as increasing public trust in the safety of venues they may visit.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]