As Omicron cases ‘increase exponentially,’ Glasgow covid hotspots jump from 34 to 63 in just a week.

The number of covid hotspots in Glasgow has increased from 34 to 63 in just one week as Omicron cases ‘increase exponentially.’

As the city continues to feel the effects of the more transmissible Omicron variant, the number of neighborhoods designated as covid ‘hotspots’ has nearly doubled in just seven days.

In the first week of December, 34 areas of the city recorded more than 400 cases per 100,000 people, the highest level of positivity ever recorded by the Scottish Government.

After a week, the number has risen to 63 neighborhoods, indicating that the Omicron variant’s effects are still being felt.

On Tuesday, the First Minister stated that Omicron cases are ‘increasing exponentially’ – faster than any previous variant.

With a doubling time of two to three days, the variant is expected to become the dominant strain circulating in Scotland ‘within days,’ which is faster than anything seen so far in the pandemic.

With a 7-day rate of 957.9 per 100,000 people, Drumry East is experiencing a significant outbreak and has the most cases in the Glasgow City area.

Yoker North is also a ‘hotspot,’ with a population density of 915.6 per 100,000.

Summerston Central and West, which is in third place, has a rate of 806.8, followed by Blairdardie West, which has a rate of 770.0.

With a 7-day case rate of 775.2 and 668.8, respectively, the areas with the highest infection rate last week – Drumchapel North and South – had a rate significantly lower than those with the highest rate this week.

The virus has been suppressed to a rate of 523.6 and 521.0 percent.

Pollok North and East, Dowanhill, Penilee, Darnley North, Pollok South and West, and Kingspark North are among the areas where cases have increased.

Last week, one neighborhood had fewer than three cases; however, this is no longer the case.

Sighthill has gone from having fewer than three positive cases per week to having a 7-day rate of 429.6, despite having the city’s smallest population of 931.

The lowest rate is currently 151.1 in Pollokshaws West, followed by Glasow Harbour and Partick South, Whiteinch, Bridgeton, and Broomhill.

