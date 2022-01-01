As Omicron cases rise and staff shortages worsen, the NHS is facing a “health emergency,” according to Covid.

To relieve pressure, some hospitals have suspended visits and lowered priority services.

According to a healthcare executive, the NHS is in the midst of a “health emergency” due to staffing shortages and an increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid.

Omicron was piling pressure on the health service, according to Matthew Taylor, head of NHS Confederation, who warned that the challenges would continue for “several weeks.”

“Things are always pretty intense in the NHS in the winter,” he said, adding that “two years of pent-up demand” from delayed treatment due to the pandemic was adding to routine pressures.

“When you add in coronavirus, we’ve seen a doubling of the number of people in hospitals in the last two weeks.”

“Then you added the fourth element, which is extremely high levels of staff absence, because NHS staff, of course, contract the virus as well,” he told Sky News.

“When you combine all of those factors, you end up in a situation where, as we’ve seen in the last few days, a number of hospitals have to announce that any visitors to the hospital will have to be canceled,” he said.

“That’s something NHS executives really don’t want to have to do, so the fact that they’re doing it says a lot about the pressures they’re under.”

“We’ve also seen the government announce the creation of eight surge sites around hospitals to deal with demand that can’t be met in the hospital, with the potential to do a lot more.”

So I don’t believe anyone can deny that we’re in the midst of a health crisis.”

As Covid infections spread across the UK, some hospitals have already cut back on services.

Visitors to adult inpatients have been suspended at hospitals in South Shields and Sunderland, and Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales, has announced that its emergency department will now only treat patients with life-threatening illness or serious injury.

Despite the challenges facing the NHS, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this morning that more restrictions should only be used as a “last resort” and that the UK should prepare to “live alongside” the virus in 2022.

Mr Taylor was asked if new restrictions should be imposed by the government.

