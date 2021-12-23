As Omicron cases rise, UK nations are split on the need for new rules.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, UK nations are split on whether new rules are needed.

The devolved nations have taken very different approaches to dealing with the UK’s high number of coronavirus cases.

Omicron has spread throughout the UK, resulting in a massive increase in cases, but how this is dealt with varies depending on where you live.

On Wednesday, the UK reported more than 100,000 cases, a new daily high for infections, but each of the devolved nations – England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland – has taken a different approach to keeping the numbers in check.

Boris Johnson has said he will not impose any new restrictions in England until after Christmas, but he is under increasing pressure to do so as more restrictions are imposed elsewhere in the UK.

What you can and can’t do in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland is detailed below.

Plan B is still in place in England.

Face coverings are therefore required in most indoor public places, such as shops, theaters, and cinemas, as well as on public transportation.

It is recommended that people work from home whenever possible.

Nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people, such as a football match, require NHS Covid passes or proof of a negative test to gain access.

Residents in care homes are allowed three named visitors and are advised to test before attending crowded events or visiting those at risk, according to the government.

“There is no doubt that Omicron continues to surge at a rate unlike anything we’ve seen before,” the Prime Minister said this week.

“Of course, we can’t rule out any additional measures after the holidays – and we’ll keep a close eye on the data and do whatever it takes to protect public health.”

Wales takes restrictions even further.

When it comes to the virus, Wales has taken a much more cautious approach.

“This new form of coronavirus could infect large numbers of people in Wales, disrupting daily lives and businesses, and could cause an increase in the number of people who need hospital care in the coming weeks,” said First Minister Mark Drakeford.

On Wednesday, the government announced a slew of new restrictions.

Beginning on Boxing Day,

