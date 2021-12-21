As Omicron forces absences, school leaders fear that Covid will cancel GCSEs and A-levels for the third year.

Education officials are preparing for teacher-assessed grades even if online learning from home is not reinstated, as the government fears the impact of staff shortages will last until Easter.

As a result of the rapid spread of Omicron infections, hundreds of thousands of students’ education is being disrupted. Head teachers have warned that students could face another year of cancelled exams.

Even if lockdown restrictions do not force students to return to home learning, a leading education union has told i that schools across England are already planning for a third year of cancelled GCSE and A-Level exams in the spring and summer of next year.

“With soaring Covid-related absence rates this term, schools are aware that education could look very different in January, and we could be talking about a very different type of provision at the start of next year,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT.

“This has a lot of ramifications for things like exams and evaluations.”

As a result, school officials will devise contingency plans in the event that the situation worsens.

That is the only sensible and responsible course of action.”

“We’re not necessarily talking about schools being forced to close due to another lockdown here,” a local education chief in the South West added.

Covid has had a significant impact on education due to a combination of a large number of staff and student absences.

“It’s a question of whether putting students through the full exam process would be fair to those who have already missed weeks and weeks of schooling.”

“If schools are forced to close again due to the pandemic, it will be the final straw, and all exams will almost certainly be canceled again.”

But, even if online learning isn’t reinstated, we’re moving in the right direction.”

For Covid-related reasons, 236,000 students did not attend school on December 9th, up from 208,000 the day before.

Due to school closings, another 3,000 students were absent.

The numbers are still lower than they were just before the half-term break on October 21, when 248,000 students were absent due to Covid and 7,000 were absent due to school closures.

Nadim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, has appealed to retired teachers to help fill in the gaps.

Mr. Zahawi has made a telephone call.

