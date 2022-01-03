As omicron levels rise, the FDA expands Pfizer boosters to include more teenagers.

As omicron levels rise, the FDA expands Pfizer boosters to include more teens.

AP Medical Writer LAURAN NEERGAARD

As a result of the omicron surge, the United States is expanding COVID-19 boosters, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters are already recommended for people aged 16 and up, and federal regulators decided on Monday that they’re also necessary for 12- to 15-year-olds who haven’t had their last dose in a long time.

However, the move, which comes as classes resume after the holidays, isn’t the last step.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether boosters for younger teens should be recommended.

‘Dr.’

The CDC’s director, Rochelle Walensky, is expected to make a decision later this week.

According to the FDA, anyone aged 12 and up who is eligible for a booster can get one as soon as five months after their last dose, rather than six months.

Vaccines still provide excellent protection against any type of COVID-19-related illness.

However, health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot to improve their chances of avoiding milder outbreaks of the highly contagious omicron mutant.

COVID-19 causes less serious illness in children than in adults.

During the omicron wave, however, the number of children admitted to hospitals is increasing, with the majority of these children being unvaccinated.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only one available in the United States for children of all ages.

According to the CDC, approximately 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds (just over half of that age group) have received two Pfizer shots.

The booster age limit raised concerns among parents hoping to keep their children as safe as possible.

Boosters became available to older teenagers (16 and 17 years old) in early December.

Vaccinations for younger teenagers, aged 12 to 15, were first made available in May.

That means the first in line in the spring, potentially millions, are about as far along as the slightly older teens in terms of their last dose.

Kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds were recently introduced in November, and experts say that healthy children should be protected for a while after their second dose.

However, the FDA stated on Monday that children under the age of six who have severely weakened immune systems will be…

Latest News from Infosurhoy