As Omicron numbers rise, covid restrictions are implemented in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

As Omicron numbers rise, covid restrictions are imposed in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Three UK nations have imposed new restrictions after a record number of cases were reported on Christmas Eve.

Three UK nations implemented new Covid-19 restrictions on Boxing Day, leaving England as the only country without updated rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t ruled out reinstating stricter Covid-19 measures, but they aren’t expected to take effect until after the 29th of December, according to my sources.

Indoor events in Scotland are now limited to 100 people standing and 200 people sitting, while outdoor events are limited to 500 people.

At public events, one metre of social distancing will also be required.

From the 27th of December, there will be stricter restrictions in place, limiting groups of people meeting to three households.

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, and gyms must maintain a one-metre social distancing between groups, and alcohol-serving establishments must provide table service.

All nightclubs in Wales will close, and two-meter social distancing will be reinstated in offices and public spaces such as shops.

In pubs, restaurants, and cinemas, no more than six people can meet, regardless of how many households are present.

Indoor events, including those held in private homes, will be limited to 30 people, while outdoor events will be limited to 50.

Northern Ireland’s nightclubs will be closed, and any other standing indoor events will be prohibited.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on December 27, pubs, restaurants, and cafes will only offer table service, with a maximum of six people from different households allowed to sit together.

England had 104,260 confirmed new cases of the virus on the 24th of December, the last day Covid-19 statistics were released before the Christmas weekend.

There were 7,070 people in Scotland, 6,755 in Wales, and 3,286 in Northern Ireland.

New Covid-19 restrictions could be in place until March 2022, according to University of Warwick experts.

