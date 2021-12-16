As Omicron rips through Britain, causing staff shortages, pubs, shops, and restaurants may be forced to close in January.

Because so many workers will be sick with Omicron in January, pubs, shops, and restaurants may be forced to close.

Chris Whitty, the PM and chief medical officer, warned Cabinet in a “bleak” update that the new variant would lead to staff shortages.

They told the meeting that things are looking “very bad” due to the spread of the strain, which was held virtually for the first time in months due to the spread of the strain.

Even on “the most conservative” estimates, the virus is expected to cause a flood of new cases and hospitalizations, according to the duo.

Also, even if vaccine passports are extended to bars and restaurants, questions have been raised about how long they can keep venues open.

The comments made behind closed doors will stoke fears of a new “Pingdemic” even worse than the one started by Delta earlier this year.

Omicron is spreading at a “concerning rate,” according to No 10, with nearly 4,500 cases confirmed in the UK.

“We can expect a significant increase in hospitalizations as cases increase,” Prof Whitty warned the Prime Minister’s top team.

Meanwhile, the PM warned the meeting that there would be a “huge spike” in infections, but that Plan B measures would be “proportionate.”

The restrictions, he added, should help “reduce transmission while we ramp up the booster program” to a million jabs per day.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid-19 live blog.

Susan Hopkins, the head of the UK Health Security Agency, said today that if modeling is correct, restrictions could last up to two months.

“We’d need some level of restrictions in place for the next four to eight weeks,” she told MPs.

It comes as the PM faces angry accusations of “lockdown by stealth” and fears that he will impose even stricter restrictions in the New Year.

If Omicron continues to rip, MPs and businesses fear that Plan B measures will become more severe after Christmas.

Vaccine passports will be required for large venues starting tomorrow, in addition to the current Covid-fighting rules of weak masks and working from home.

The Prime Minister has stated that this is the “correct approach” and that “no plans for tougher measures” are in the works.

However, The Sun reports today that gloomy officials are preparing plans to close the pubs if necessary.

It has sparked fears of a new “Plan C” crackdown, which will encroach on freedoms even further.

“In effect, the country appears to be heading towards a lockdown by stealth,” Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin warned.

Danny Kruger, a Tory MP, also revealed that the PM hinted at a second lockdown if Plan B measures fail.

He’d switched on…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.