As Omicron spreads across China’s Henan province, the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

As China prepares to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing, several cities are under lockdown.

ANKARA

The coronavirus omicron variant has spread to China’s central Henan province, which now faces both delta and omicron variants.

The National Commission of Health of China said in a statement on Tuesday that 110 local cases were reported across the country on Monday, with 87 of them found in Henan.

Since Monday, the province’s capital, Anyang, has been under lockdown.

People have been asked to stay at home, while public transportation has been shut down and almost all production activities have been halted, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

The sale of train tickets to Beijing, which will host the world’s largest winter games beginning early next month, has also been halted.

Yuzhou, a city in Henan province, has been on lockdown since Sunday and is undergoing mass testing.

Only 13 cases were reported in Xi’an, the capital of northern Shaanxi province.

After the virus outbreak, the city of 13 million people has been on lockdown for the past two weeks.

The delta variant was linked to the cases.

Authorities in Tianjin’s northern city have reported ten new COVID-19 cases, and mass gatherings have been prohibited.

On Monday, 82 imported cases were also recorded in China.

A local hospital in Shenzhen’s south used drones to deliver testing samples in order to expedite the mass testing of people.

In light of the omicron outbreaks in Hong Kong, China’s semi-autonomous region, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that all childcare centers, kindergartens, and primary schools will close for face-to-face classes beginning Friday.

Since December 2019, China has reported 103,968 COVID-19 cases, with 4,636 deaths.