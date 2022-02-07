As omicron spreads, COVID cases in South Korea have surpassed 1 million.

COVID cases in South Korea have surpassed 1 million, as omicron continues to spread.

For the third day in a row, South Korea reports over 35,000 infections, with a low rate of critical patients.

According to the Health Ministry, South Korea recorded over 1 million COVID-19 cases in total on Monday, a third day of more than 35,000 infections.

According to data from the Health Ministry, South Korea recorded 35,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1.04 million.

On Saturday, the country had 36,346 visitors before reaching a new high of 38,690 on Sunday.

Daily infections have been rising in South Korea since the omicron variant hit the country in January, surpassing the 10,000 mark for the first time in daily cases.

The death toll now stands at 6,886 after 13 more people died.

Health officials announced on Friday that social distancing measures would be extended until February.

20 at a time when the country was witnessing record-breaking cases.

The ministry said in a statement that while cases in other countries peaked three to four weeks after the start of a wave, this was a “difficult” metric to apply to South Korea due to factors like cumulative cases and vaccination rate.

However, due to the high vaccination rate, the lower ratio of critical patients compared to the delta variant wave suggests that omicron will follow different trends in the country, it added.

So far, over 86 percent of South Korea’s 52 million people have been fully vaccinated.