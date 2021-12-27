As Omicron surges around the world, China intensifies its harsh ‘zero Covid’ lockdown, with anyone seen driving being JAILED.

In an effort to control the country’s worst outbreak in 21 months, the city of Xi’an was elevated to the “strictest” level.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

Despite the fact that no cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Xi’an, the Chinese government is concerned that an outbreak could jeopardize the February Winter Olympics.

According to the Communist Party’s most recent announcement, no vehicles would be allowed on the roads unless they were assisting with disease control efforts.

Vehicles on the roads will be “strictly inspected” by health officials and police, with violators facing ten days in detention and a 500 yuan (£58) fine.

Despite the fact that the cases are minor in comparison to those seen in Europe, the Chinese government ordered all residents to stay at home on Thursday.

Only essential travel is permitted for Xi’an’s 13 million residents.

After 150 new cases were reported on Sunday and 155 on Saturday, Beijing ordered disinfection of public spaces, buildings, and roads.

On Sunday afternoon, residents received only a few hours’ notice that a deep-clan would begin at 6 p.m.

Trucks spray a disinfectant fog throughout the streets, while workers in full PPE gear spray chemicals onto buildings and public spaces, according to images from the city.

Authorities have conducted rounds of mass testing and placed 30,000 people in quarantine in hotels since the city was placed under lockdown last week.

Every household is only allowed to send one person out to buy necessities every three days, forcing all non-essential businesses to close.

As the country prepares for the Winter Olympics in February, China has adhered to a “zero Covid” strategy that includes strict border restrictions and lengthy quarantines.

A case linked to Xi’an was reported in two other cities in the same province, Shaanxi.

Migrant workers from Xi’an have been advised not to return home for the Chinese New Year.

The Delta variant's spread has resulted in a

