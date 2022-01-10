As omicron surges in the US, here’s where the push for more direct relief stands in 2022.

The omicron variant is rapidly spreading across the United States, according to Yahoo Finance. In the last week of December, 265,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in a seven-day period, setting a new high.

Some may be wondering how the Democrats will use the surge in COVID-19 cases to push for a fourth stimulus check.

According to Yahoo Finance, some lawmakers are still advocating for a fourth round of stimulus checks and/or recurring payments.

21 Democratic senators had pushed for a fourth stimulus check or recurring payments back in the spring.

There hasn’t been much in the way of stimulus checks since then.

Despite this, proponents continue to push for it.

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition that has surpassed 3 million signatures, making it one of the most popular campaigns on the platform.

While COVID-19 cases with omicron are on the rise, and Americans are being forced to take time off work to recover, Wall Street analysts believe that another stimulus package is unlikely.

According to Commonwealth Financial Network’s chief investment officer, Brad McMillan, pumping more money into the economy will only increase inflation.

“An explosion of demand fueled by government stimulus has contributed to inflation.”

