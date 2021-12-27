As Omicron takes hold in France and Italy, the number of Covid cases has reached new heights.

As Omicron takes hold in France and Italy, the number of Covid cases is at an all-time high.

Covid transmission has reached new heights thanks to the Omicron variant and the Christmas holidays.

Over the Christmas holidays, France, Italy, and New York City saw a surge in Covid-19 cases as the highly transmissible Omicron variant caused a worldwide outbreak.

According to data from the public health office, France recorded 104,611 infections on Saturday, up from 94,124 the day before and marking the country’s first day with more than 100,000 infections.

On Monday, the French government will meet to discuss new restrictions to combat the rise.

It comes after France announced earlier this month that all UK visitors would be denied entry unless they had a “compelling reason.”

In the first half of January, the French government is considering passing a law that would turn the health pass required for some jobs and visits to cinemas and bars into a “vaccination” pass.

The main goal of a vaccination pass is to eliminate the option of obtaining a valid certificate without having the vaccine shots by testing negative.

With 54,762 new cases per day since the pandemic began on Christmas Day, Italy had the highest number of cases, though the number fell to 24,883 on Sunday.

Last week, the i reported that the country, which was the first in Europe to be hit by the pandemic in February 2020, is now experiencing a “children’s pandemic,” with children accounting for 28% of all cases reported.

Germany is expected to impose restrictions on gatherings of ten people no later than December 28.

From Christmas Day, the country’s Robert Koch Institute has added the United States, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Monaco, and Cyprus to its high-risk travel list, requiring extra requirements such as a negative test result and quarantine on arrival, which can be cut short with a negative test result.

On Christmas Eve in the United States, New York state set a new record with 49,708 new Covid-19 cases, surpassing the previous high of 44,431 cases set one day earlier.

According to the State Department of Health, there has been a four-fold increase in the number of children who have been exposed to the virus.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Covid cases hit record numbers in France and Italy as Omicron takes hold