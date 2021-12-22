As Omicron threatens the health service in Northern Ireland, nightclubs will be closed and gatherings will be restricted.

As Omicron threatens the health service, Northern Ireland will close nightclubs and restrict gatherings.

Due to an increase in Omicron, Northern Ireland will close nightclubs beginning on Boxing Day and limit gatherings to three households.

On Wednesday, the region’s power-sharing executive agreed to take a number of steps to combat the wave of Omicron infections, becoming the UK’s third region to do so after Wales and Scotland.

Ministers announced on Wednesday evening that Northern Ireland’s nightclubs will close at 8 p.m. on December 26th, as Covid infections reached a new high in the region.

People will be required to remain seated in hospitality settings where the number of people seated at each table is limited.

People will be advised to limit their social contact to three households at home.

Work from home messaging will be bolstered as well, with legislation requiring social distancing in the workplace and employers being encouraged to implement lateral flow testing procedures for employees arriving at work.

Crowds at sporting events will not be restricted, but attendees are encouraged to take a quick Covid test beforehand to “check their lateral flow.”

The majority of the Wednesday’s actions will go into effect on December 26, with ministers meeting again on December 30 to review the steps.

“None of us wanted to be here again, before Christmas, having these conversations,” Sinn Fein’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said at a press conference. “But I think the public has very clearly grasped the seriousness of the situation, and they have taken steps to protect themselves and their families.”

“As things stand now, Omicron accounts for 40% of our cases, and it will overtake the dominant strain in a matter of days.”

The number of new cases has reached an all-time high today, and the infection rate is expected to skyrocket in the coming weeks.

“The scale of transmission will be enormously challenging for our entire society, and it will put significant strains on our health-care system across the board.”

"The package of," DUP First Minister Paul Givan continued.

Northern Ireland to shut nightclubs and restrict gatherings as Omicron threatens health service