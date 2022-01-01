As Omicron uncertainty casts a shadow over early 2022, Britons ring in the New Year with muted celebrations.

In England, revellers packed bars, pubs, and nightclubs to see in the new year, but restrictions in the rest of the UK stifled celebrations.

People packed bars, pubs, and nightclubs to ring in the new year in England, where New Year’s Eve revelers were not subjected to new restrictions despite an increase in Omicron infections.

A “secret” New Year’s Eve celebration in London included fireworks, drones, and lights across the city’s landmarks, despite officials threatening to cancel it at the last minute after plans were leaked ahead of time.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, who had cancelled the capital’s fireworks display and closed Trafalgar Square to revelers, urged people to stay at home, claiming that the display would “not be visible from the ground” and that “the only way to view the display in full” was to watch it on TV.

Before the high-tech display, Hamilton actor Giles Terera read a poem commemorating the year.

The performance was preceded by a BBC special featuring Years and Years, Kylie Minogue, and the Pet Shop Boys, with viewers applauding the inclusion of LGBT(plus) artists in the lineup.

BBC1’s Olly Alexander party is fantastic.

It almost feels like a night out, and what a statement it makes about LGBT progress to have such a show in primetime.

“This wouldn’t have happened without your support, i still feel like the weird gay kid sometimes… like how did all this happen!?” singer Olly Alexander tweeted ahead of the show, referring to “ladies and gentlemen and non-binary folk.”

People were free to flock to bars and clubs in search of a midnight celebration while dozens of towns and cities across England canceled official New Year’s Eve events.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, which have all imposed different rules and regulations aimed at preventing large-scale mixing, were noticeably quieter during the celebrations.

A number of events have been canceled by the Scottish government, urging people to spend Hogmanay at home.

