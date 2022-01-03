As one in every 41 Scots is said to have symptomatic covid, there are eight omicron symptoms to be aware of.

According to covid experts, there are eight key omicron symptoms to watch out for that are different from the main three – and new data shows that one in every 41 people in Scotland has symptomatic covid.

We’ve learned a lot about covid and its symptoms in the last few years, as well as what to expect when getting the vaccine.

As many of us are aware, the NHS has identified three key symptoms: a fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste.

What do we know about omicron and its symptoms, though?

We know that omicron is more transmissible than delta, and it was first discovered in the United Kingdom on November 27.

However, there is some good news: the symptoms are typically milder, so fewer people are likely to be hospitalized or die as a result of this variant.

According to the most recent data from the ZOE covid study, Scotland’s R value is currently estimated to be 1.1, with 1 in 41 people in Scotland having symptomatic covid.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, 20,217 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, making it the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Because of its high transmissibility, the high case numbers are to be expected, but what about the symptoms?

Many people who have had covid, including researchers, have compared the symptoms of omicron to the symptoms of a common cold.

Experts have now released an official symptom list for the most recent variant.

According to data from the UK, the US, and South Africa, Omicron has eight early warning symptoms:

These symptoms can appear as soon as two days after being exposed to an omicron-positive person.

However, symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure, which is why, if you’ve been exposed to the virus, you should either test every day or self-isolate for 10 days.

Anecdotal evidence suggests, according to Ryan Roach, CEO of South African health insurer Discovery Health.

