As online booking opens, over-30s scramble to get boosters to “keep everyone safe” at Christmas.

Those aged 30 to 39 are rushing to get boosters in time for the holidays, with bookings opening just two weeks before the holidays.

Over-30s have described how they are scrambling to schedule a booster shot as vaccination becomes available to their age group in an effort to combat the rising number of Omicron Covid cases.

Everyone aged 30 to 39 will be able to book a top-up booster three months after their second vaccine dose through the NHS’ Covid jab booking system starting Monday.

On Saturday afternoon, however, online bookings became available earlier than planned, and over-30s were rushing to secure slots before the change was even announced.

Jack Abbott, 31, who has scheduled his Covid booster shot for next week, told me that he believes it is critical that he receives it because he wants to protect his family and friends when he returns to Lancaster for the holidays.

“First and foremost, I don’t want to get sick,” he said.

I want to be as safe as possible from this variant, as well as Covid in general.

“I want to keep my family safe.”

If I’m going to see them, I want to make sure they’re safe.

Hopefully, I’ll be visiting family in the North West over the Christmas holidays.

“Grandparents, my girlfriend’s family, uncles, and cousins will all be there.”

I want to make sure my grandparents are safe; I want to protect them because they are both over the age of 80.

I’d be foolish not to take this if it’s available.”

Mr Abbott, who works as a communications manager for an energy company, also advised other people in their 30s to get vaccinated.

“Just don’t take any more chances – it’s already here – don’t think it can’t happen to you,” he said.

Right now, we’re likely to enter a period of extreme importance.

We need to get a jab if we want to see the people we love and care about.

“It takes two minutes to book a jab and about half an hour to get a jab, and you can just pop.”

We know it works, and it lowers your chances of contracting it as well.”

Christian Rudd, 37, believes it would be a mistake not to get the booster shot because it lowers the risk of contracting the.

