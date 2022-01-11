As paramedics rush to the scene, a man dies after falling from the upper level of Selfridges in front of horrified shoppers.

After falling from the upper level of a Birmingham city centre shop yesterday evening, paramedics rushed to the scene and pronounced him dead.

According to West Midlands Police, his death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner for an inquest.

The officer’s family and friends were sent condolences by the force.

“His death will be referred to the Coroner because it is not being treated as suspicious.”

We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

In video captured by an onlooker, paramedics can be seen entering the store.

