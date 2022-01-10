As part of a larger deal, Frey Village was sold to a New Jersey-based firm.

As part of a larger deal, Frey Village was sold to a company in New Jersey.

A nursing home in Middletown was recently sold.

Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries is selling four senior living communities, including Frey Village.

On December 1, the organization sold Frey Village in Chester County, Manatawny Manor in Mifflin County, and Ohesson Manor in Mifflin County.

Following regulatory approval, the nonprofit is selling Diakon Senior Living – Hagerstown – Ravenwood and Robinwood campuses in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The four communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland have been transferred to various affiliates of Lion Healthcare Management, a privately held company based in New Jersey.

“In selecting a buyer, Diakon sought an organization with sufficient resources to provide quality resident care, sustain and enhance Diakon’s community impact in the affected markets, and employ all existing staff members,” Diakon president and CEO Scott Habecker said in a news release.

It was a “tough decision,” according to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries.

“The decision was made to facilitate a broader senior living reinvestment and capital allocation plan focused on reducing the organization’s reliance on government reimbursement while investing greater resources in independent living expansions and building a more contemporary continuum of care in Diakon’s remaining markets,” according to the company’s press release.

Significant investments are already planned or underway at Luther Crest in Lehigh County and Cumberland Crossings in Cumberland County, according to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries.

In Union and Berks counties, it also has senior living communities.

The deal’s terms were not revealed.

All proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay down existing debt, according to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries.

The Oak Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, formerly known as Frey Village, is located at 1020 Union Street in Middletown.

There are 136 beds in this nursing home, which is one of nine in Dauphin County.

