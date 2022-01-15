As part of Boris Johnson’s effort to put an end to party culture, alcohol will be prohibited in Downing Street.

As part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to end party culture, alcohol will be prohibited in Downing Street.

BOOZE will be prohibited in Downing Street as the Prime Minister takes steps to end the toxic party culture that is jeopardizing his premiership.

In the future, employees will be required to limit their drinking to times when they are not on the clock.

Under a plan being considered by Mr Johnson as he tries to repair his government’s tarnished reputation, certain areas of Number 10 will be declared “dry.”

He believes that the only way to solve the problem is to prohibit the sale of alcohol behind the famous black door, with the exception of official receptions and state function rooms.

While indoor socializing was prohibited under pandemic rules, staff allegedly held “wine time Fridays” to let off steam.

A £150 drinks fridge was delivered last month to keep white wine, Prosecco, and beer bottles cool.

“Even when there isn’t a pandemic on, people in government shouldn’t be drinking in the office,” a senior Tory said.

“I understand they’ve worked hard, but if they want to unwind, they should go home – or to the pub.”

“And it’s not just in Downing Street.”

Inside Whitehall departments, I’ve seen civil servants drinking.

“It has to come to an end.”