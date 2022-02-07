As part of its massive UK expansion, German Doner Kebab will open a new Glasgow restaurant.

As part of its massive UK expansion, German Doner Kebab is opening a new Glasgow restaurant.

Last year, the Glasgow-based company opened a second location on Byres Road, in addition to their Renfield Street location in the city center, and more locations are expected in the future.

This year, the German Doner Kebab restaurant chain plans to open 78 new locations, creating nearly 3,000 jobs.

The Glasgow-based firm announced plans to expand to 170 restaurants across the UK this year, despite the challenging environment in which the casual dining industry currently finds itself.

Despite the pandemic, the fast-casual chain opened 39 restaurants last year, including one on Byres Road, to complement their Renfield Street location in Glasgow city centre.

According to executives, the new expansion plan will bring the brand to Leeds, Brighton, Portsmouth, Great Yarmouth, Aberdeen, Stoke, and additional locations in London and Glasgow.

German Doner Kebab has been contacted by Glasgow Live to learn more about the potential new city locations.

In 2021, the company reported a 75% increase in total sales, boosted by trade from new locations.

In comparison to the previous year, same-store sales for German Doner Kebab increased by 27% in 2021.

“We’ve been extremely agile during the Pandemic, listening to our customers’ needs and responding to the huge demand for our game-changing kebabs,” said Imran Sayeed, the brand’s chief executive officer.

“By bringing the German Doner Kebab experience to more cities and towns across the UK, we have been able to increase brand awareness and customer loyalty.”

The company currently employs around 3,500 people across the UK, with plans to hire another 2,900 this year.

The company also mentioned a 350-site development pipeline that it hopes to open over the next seven years.

It also has over 80 restaurants around the world, with 11 new North American locations set to open this year, as well as its first location in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve built strong franchise relationships in strategic global locations,” Mr Sayeed continued, “and we’re now working closely with our partners to advance development plans and expand our reach into new regions.”