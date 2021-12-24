As part of its zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19, China has sealed the first major city since Wuhan.

China secures the first major city since Wuhan as part of its COVID-19 zero-tolerance policy.

China shut down the western city of Xi’an on Thursday to combat a persistent COVID outbreak, the country’s largest such move since the pandemic began in Wuhan nearly two years ago, underscoring how the country’s zero-tolerance approach has prevented it from progressing since the virus emerged.

The 13 million people of Xi’an were told to stay in their homes and designate one person to go out every other day for necessities, causing food fights.

Unnecessary travel out of the city was prohibited.

The announcement came after a second round of mass testing revealed 127 COVID infections spread across 14 districts, making the virus’s containment “grave and complicated,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The rising number of cases highlights the difficulty China faces at a time when people are traveling more during the holidays and preparing for the winter Olympic Games in February, which will see an influx of athletes and their entourages.

The delta variant, which spread throughout most of the world during the summer and fall, is responsible for the vast majority of infections.

The country is bracing itself for the more infectious omicron strain, which has been shown to evade vaccination and previous infection-induced immunity.

According to the report, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for “rapid” action to stop the spread of infections.

According to Xinhua, Sun, who is a member of China’s 25-member Politburo, stressed the importance of tightening movement restrictions to prevent large crowds in key areas.

According to a separate report published later Thursday by the news agency, the Chinese government has asked local officials to ensure that people travel and gather less during the upcoming holidays, citing a cabinet notice.

Prolonged conflict

The quarantine of Xi’an is the latest step in China’s efforts to eradicate local transmission of the delta variant, as it becomes the world’s only country still committed to eradicating the virus and reducing cases to zero.

The city of Xi’an canceled all domestic flights on Thursday to prevent the infections in the city from spreading to other areas, according to local media.

Throughout the pandemic, officials have been able to contain outbreaks in under a month by using mass testing, aggressive contact-tracing, and targeted interventions.

