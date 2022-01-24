As part of ITV’s’super soap’ viewer fix, Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes.

As ITV launches a’super soap’ viewer fix, Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes.

Coronation Street will now air three-hour episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. on ITV.

In a major shake-up of ITV’s evening schedules, Coronation Street will be reinvented as an hour-long drama, providing viewers with a new “super soap” fix.

Coronation Street has left fans with a cliffhanger in 30-minute episodes for the majority of its 62-year run.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m., it will transition to three-hour episodes.

Emmerdale, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will be moved to a more prominent 7:30pm time slot.

The move was made to “bolster the key programmes in its pre-9pm schedule,” according to ITV, to deter viewers from switching to BBC One, where rival EastEnders has struggled during the pandemic and streaming rivals.

From March, ITV’s national and international evening news bulletins at 6.30 p.m. will become hour-long programs, as part of a major reorganization of the channel’s schedule.

In recent years, Coronation Street has aired two 30-minute episodes on Fridays in addition to hour-long episodes.

According to ITV, audience feedback revealed a “clear preference” for hour-long episodes, which “attract larger TV audiences.”

“With Coronation Street bursting at the seams with fantastic story and character, the new format gives the show a brilliant new canvas on which to shine,” John Whiston, ITV’s Managing Director of Continuing Drama, said.

“And Emmerdale will continue to do what it does best in this new time slot, allowing viewers to enjoy the dramatic events in the Dales.”

According to ITV’s figures, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are the country’s “most popular continuing dramas, averaging consolidated audiences of over 5 million viewers in 2021,” so the shift poses a particular challenge for BBC One as it tries to retain viewers after the 7pm One Show.

The BBC has blamed a drop in EastEnders ratings on an inconsistent airing schedule and shorter episodes as a result of the pandemic.

To meet the challenge of the new hour-long news programme at 6.30pm, presented by Mary Nightingale, ITV Network News is promising its largest job expansion in 20 years.

Twenty-seven new journalists, producers, and video experts have joined the team.

