As part of the cop report to be released this week, there are five unanswered questions from Gabby Petitio’s body cam footage and Brian Laundrie’s.

Five questions remain unanswered from Gabby Petitio’s body cam footage and Brian Laundrie’s cop report, which will be released this week.

The infamous bodycam footage of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, who were stopped by cops in Utah just days before Gabby went missing, is set to be released by MOAB police this week.

According to Fox13, the document will detail how officers may have “violated the city’s body cam policies,” but those following the Gabby Petito case are hoping it will also shed light on the unanswered questions surrounding the vlogger’s death.

A “domestic dispute” was reported at a Moab grocery store on August 12 by an anonymous caller.

Though that call resulted in Gabby and Brian being pulled over by officers later that day, it’s unclear who made the call or what other information they may have had about the altercation they witnessed.

A woman, possibly Gabby Petito, was the victim of domestic violence outside of a grocery store, according to the 911 caller on August 12, 2021.

The caller stated, “I would like to report a domestic dispute.”

“We were driving by when we noticed the gentleman slapping the girl.

They ran up and down the sidewalk, he hit her, then got in the car and drove away.”

In response to the call, police stopped the couple.

Gabby revealed the two had been fighting through tears, citing “personal issues” between them, such as an argument about her OCD and her frustrations with the disease.

Officers asked Gabby and Brian to separate for the night after they were stopped by Moab police after a domestic violence call.

Gabby stayed in the van, which the couple had outfitted with a bed and amenities for their tragic cross-country road trip.

After police drove him there on August 12, staff at the Bowen Motel in Moab, Utah, confirmed Brian stayed there.

Gabby’s fiancé told cops he couldn’t afford a hotel for the night, so officers drove him to the hotel, which is reportedly used for domestic abuse survivors.

It’s unclear when Gabby and Brian reconciled, or where Gabby ended up sleeping.

Despite the fact that the couple was asked to stay apart overnight, some believe the couple met up in secret the night of the encounter.

Brian tells police on bodycam footage that he doesn’t have a phone, but he’s later seen on camera using one.

When a Moab police officer asked if he had a cell phone, Laundrie said he didn’t have one and feared he wouldn’t be able to communicate with Petito because they were separated for the night.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.