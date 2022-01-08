As part of the COVID-19 sanitization initiative, Walmart in the Phillipsburg area will be closed for the remainder of the weekend.

As part of the COVID-19 sanitizing initiative, Walmart in the Phillipsburg area will be closed for the remainder of the weekend.

As part of its coronavirus response, Walmart’s 1300 Route 22 store in Pohatcong Township will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with a planned reopening at 6 a.m.

It’s Monday.

According to the corporate announcement, the closure is part of a larger company initiative to buy time for “a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store” and “give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

“As you may be aware, several areas across the country have seen a resurgence in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials in their efforts to combat the pandemic,” the announcement reads.

Walmart claims to be following CDC guidelines, which include requiring people to be fully vaccinated and wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

According to NJcom, all 21 of the state’s counties are now red on the state’s COVID activity map, indicating “very high” virus spread statewide as the country deals with the largest surge in cases since the pandemic began.

COVID information by county can be found at cdc.gov.

Customers can get COVID-19 vaccines at Walmart through walk-in or online appointments, and store associates can get them on or off the clock at their home store pharmacy.

According to the company, they will be given two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days of paid leave if they have an adverse reaction.

“These protocols and easy access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place to help protect our associates and customers during the pandemic,” the announcement reads on Saturday.

“We will continue to work closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping our customers and associates’ health and safety in mind.”

