ANKARA (Turkey) is a city in Turkey.

Turkey will make water tariffs free or reduced as part of the human right to water, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

The municipalities’ governing bodies have set a limit of one-fifth of total monthly usage per household as the upper limit.

Municipalities and affiliated authorities will determine whether water is free or discounted as part of the human right to water.

According to UN Water, the United Nations recognized “access to water and sanitation” as human rights, “reflecting the fundamental nature of these basic necessities in everyone’s life.”