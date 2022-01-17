As part of the release of After Life, Netflix donates a mental health bench to Glasgow Green.

As part of the After Life release, Netflix gives a mental health bench to Glasgow Green.

Following the release of season three of After Life, Netflix partnered with CALM to donate benches to parks across the country in order to encourage people to talk about their mental health.

Many people’s lives have been touched by Netflix’s ‘After Life,’ and now a segment of the show has arrived in Glasgow.

Tony, a local journalist who is grieving the death of his wife and struggling with his mental health, is the focus of the show, which was written by Ricky Gervais.

When Tony meets Anne, a fellow widow at the graveside, and begins to confide in her, it is one of the show’s most pivotal moments.

Their friendship blossoms after they share a bench in the cemetery, which allows reclusive Tony to let down his guard and open up about his feelings.

Netflix has partnered with charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) to place benches in parks across the country, including one in Glasgow Green, to encourage people to talk as part of the launch of the new series.

The benches have a quote from the show “Hope is Everything” inscribed on them, as well as QR codes that lead to online resources and a message of support.

Ricky Gervais posted a photo of a map showing the location of the benches, encouraging people to “go visit and take a selfie.”

“We hope the benches will leave a lasting legacy for After Life as well as become a destination for people to visit,” he said. “We are thrilled to be associated with Calm and their great work.”

“Talking to a trusted friend or family member can really help,” CALM explains.

It’s not easy to open up to your friends or family about your problems.

However, having that conversation can be the first step toward getting the help you require.

You’re giving yourself – and them – the best chance of succeeding by assisting them in better understanding and supporting you.

“We all know that benches are a good place to think, talk, sit shoulder to shoulder with someone, and get things off your chest.

So, in collaboration with Netflix, we’ve placed benches in parks across the country, inscribed with the show’s pivotal line, “Hope is Everything,” to encourage people to have those conversations and to.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.