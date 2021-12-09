As part of the tour operator’s giveaway, guests were given an extra week off for free.

Mercury Holidays is offering holidaymakers the opportunity to extend their one-week and two-week stays for an additional seven days.

In advance of next summer, a tour operator is offering free week-long extensions to vacationers.

Mercury Holidays has announced a set of deals for 202223, including the option to extend one-week and two-week stays by seven days.

Mercury Holidays, a family-run business founded in 1980, has grown from humble beginnings to become one of the UK’s leading independent tour operators, providing customers with a friendly face, flexible booking options, and peace of mind.

Cyprus and Malta are currently the most popular destinations, but there is a growing trend for travelers to travel further afield, as many do not vacation for long periods of time.

The following are some of the current Mercury Holidays special offers.

Sri Lanka is a country in South Asia.

Pandanus Beach Resort and Spa, a 4-star hotel

Available from May 2022 to October 2022.

From London Gatwick Airport, prices start at £949 per person (including flights).

Book two weeks all-inclusive and get a third week free (room only) when you book two weeks all-inclusive.

Malta is a small island off the coast

db Seabank Resort (plus) 4* hotel

Book two all-inclusive weeks and receive a third week (bed and breakfast) for free.

November 2022 – March 2023

From £499 per person (including flights) from London Stansted, Liverpool, and Manchester.

Portugal’s Algarve.

Hotel: Baa Grande Hotel, 4*

Get a third week free (room only) if you stay two weeks half-board.

From November 2022 to March 2023, it will be available.

From £479 per person (including flights) from London Stansted and London Luton.

From Manchester (direct flight) for £499 per person (includes flights).

Cyprus is a small island in the Mediterranean

Leonardo Plaza Cypria Maris Beach Hotel and Spa is a four-star hotel.

Book two weeks of half-board and receive a third week (bed and breakfast) for free.

From November 2022 to April 2023, it will be available.

From £559 per person (including flights) for direct flights from London Stansted, London Luton, and Manchester.

Mauritius is an island nation located in the Indian Ocean.

Jalsa Beach Hotel and Spa, 4*

Book one all-inclusive week and get a free second week (room only).

From April to October 2022, this property is available.

From £999 per person (including flights) from Gatwick Airport in London.

Sri Lanka is an island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Royal Palms Beach Hotel is a five-star hotel located on the beach.

Book one all-inclusive week and receive a free second week (room only).

Available from April 2022 to October 2022.

From £979 per person (including flights) departing from Gatwick Airport in London.

