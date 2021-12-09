As part of the transition, the Hershey Company will lay off up to 77 people.

The Hershey Company is opening a massive warehouse; as part of the transition, up to 77 people will be laid off.

The Hershey Company has opened a new massive warehouse.

South Annville Township supervisors approved land development and subdivision plans for the warehouse and packaging facility on Killinger Road, between Annville and Palmyra, south of Route 422, in June 2020.

The 800,000-square-foot facility, which will eventually be expanded to 1 million square feet, started operations in late October and is continuing to grow.

Over 500 people will eventually work in the warehouse.

Certain production work currently housed at Hershey’s East Coast Distribution Center, 500 N Lingle Ave., will be moved as part of the transition.

The new Annville Fulfillment Center is being built in Derry Township near Palmyra.

Some employees will be laid off during the transition.

Jacobson Warehouse Inc., a subsidiary of GXO Logistics Inc., has filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor andamp; Industry to lay off 77 of the 228 permanent employees at Hershey’s East Coast Distribution Center over a two-week period beginning Jan.

thirty-first.

Although it is likely that some of the laid-off employees will find new jobs through GXO or at Hershey’s new facility.

“While we’re working to transfer our colleagues to other GXO locations in the area, we’re reducing some roles at this site to adjust to business needs,” a GXO spokesperson said.

In addition to potential job opportunities at other GXO facilities in the area, Hershey’s is working with its new facility’s supplier to fill open positions.

However, that facility is not run by GXO, but by a different company.

XPO Logistics’ former global logistics division was renamed GXO.

“EDC III (East Coast Distribution Center) will continue to serve as a key warehouse and distribution facility for Hershey, and the relocation of certain production and fulfillment activities will allow us to expand warehouse capacity at EDC III,” said Jeff Beckham, a spokesperson for The Hershey Company, in an e-mail.

“With EDC III’s continued operation and the addition of hundreds of new jobs at the Annville facility, the two locations together generate more total jobs in our community.”

