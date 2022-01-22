As Plan B restrictions come to an end, ‘living with Covid’ means no more lockdowns.

No more lockdowns – what it means to “live with Covid” now that Plan B restrictions are lifted.

The government believes the UK has passed the Omicron ‘test,’ but pollsters believe Boris Johnson will not benefit from a Plan-B end-of-life bounce.

Ministers told England’s workers this week that it is safe to return to work.

The mandatory Covid passes will be phased out next week, and the masks will be phased out as well, as Plan B legal restrictions aimed at slowing the rise of the Omicron variant are lifted.

Nightclubs, large indoor events, and social mixing restrictions in Scotland will be lifted on Monday.

In Wales, crowd limits at sporting events are gradually being removed, and nightclubs will reopen on Friday.

It’s been nearly two years since the coronavirus first struck the UK, but after three lockdowns and over 150,000 deaths, are we finally returning to normal? And if so, can we stay there?

Inside government and among scientific advisers, there are differing perspectives on how the pandemic will play out in the coming months in the United Kingdom.

However, there is near-unanimity on one point: no more lockdowns.

Because of Covid-19, the general public will not be asked to “stay at home.”

“We want to get away from any kind of restriction,” a Whitehall source said.

“Vaccines, antivirals, therapeutics, and testing are all being used to combat Covid.”

Ministers will announce by March how the UK will stop fighting SARS-Cov-2 without implementing lockdowns and how we will “live with” the virus.

Ministers and scientists insist that this does not imply that they will overlook it.

However, our behavior and movement will be restricted.

Rather, a pharmaceutical arsenal and testing will take care of everything.

Ministers believe that living with Covid-19 should be treated similarly to living with influenza, which kills up to 30,000 people each year.

Indeed, it is hoped that increased public awareness of viruses and vaccines will increase flu vaccinations and thus reduce the toll.

However, scientists believe the government should be transparent about how many people it expects to die from Covid-19 each year as part of its plan to “live with” the virus.

Vaccinations will continue for the foreseeable future, but the program will focus on people in their 50s and 60s, with a vaccine that can tackle the disease if trials are successful.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

No more lockdowns – what ‘living with Covid’ means as Plan B restrictions end