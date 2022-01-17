As police launch an urgent search for an 18-year-old girl who vanished after leaving a nightclub at 2 a.m., her last selfie has been released.

Marnie Clayton, 18, was last seen around 2 a.m. this morning leaving Atik on William Street in Windsor.

Her family reported her missing just before 3 a.m. because she never came home.

Marnie is described as a white woman with brown hair and a slim build, standing between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 4ins tall.

Marnie took a selfie just hours before she went missing in Windsor, and cops have released it.

It shows the teen smiling before heading out on her night out, dressed in a grey off-the-shoulder dress.

The disappearance is “out of character,” according to police, who are becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

She’s a regular visitor to Reading’s town center.

“This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare,” Thames Valley Police Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen said.

“I’m pleading with anyone who has information about Marnie’s whereabouts to call 101 and quote reference number 43220021633.”

“Please contact us at 999 if you see her.”

“I’d also like to make a direct appeal to Marnie: if you see this, please contact your family or the police to let us know you’re safe and where you are.”