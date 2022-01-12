As police uncover “new information” and the search for Harmony Montgomery continues, Kayla Montgomery, Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, will face additional charges.

KAYLA Montgomery now faces a felony theft charge as well as several misdemeanor charges.

According to court records released today, prosecutors have replaced the welfare fraud charge against Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother, 31, with three other charges, including theft.

According to the attorney general’s office, the count was canceled due to new information about the benefits offered by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

While Harmony was missing, her stepmother continued to accept food stamp benefits for her.

The new charge, on the other hand, is brought under a different statute.

Prosecutors had expected eight misdemeanor charges, but only two were filed under a public welfare statute for “prohibited acts.”

Kayla Montgomery is accused of making false statements to the attorney general’s office by failing to disclose that Harmony was no longer in her care or living with her.

Montgomery will be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.

The bail amount is still set at (dollar)5,000.

On January 5, the stepmother of the missing New Hampshire girl was arrested and charged with felony welfare fraud.

From December 2019 to June 2021, Kayla Montgomery was suspected of stealing over (dollar)1,500 in food stamps.

She entered a not-guilty plea.

Her lawyer filed a motion for bail reconsideration on Monday after prosecutors said the welfare fraud charge could be unfounded.

During a recent interview about Harmony’s disappearance, Kayla admitted to “knowingly” receiving the benefits through fraudulent means, according to an affidavit obtained by The US Sun.

She told police she last saw the seven-year-old the day after Thanksgiving in 2019.

Harmony was last seen in October of this year.

At the time, she was no longer living with Kayla and Adam Montgomery, the little girl’s father.

Law enforcement concluded a three-day large-scale search operation in the backyard of Harmony’s last known address on Monday afternoon.

Authorities refused to say whether anything was discovered, citing an ongoing investigation.

The reward for information leading to Harmony’s location has now surpassed $100,000.

Anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery can call or text a tip line at 603-203-6060, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.